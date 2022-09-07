Barcelona

Watch: Franck Kessie scores first Barcelona goal on first start

Barcelona are back in Champions League action after their Europa League adventure last season and it has taken them barely 15 minutes to get up and running.

Xavi Hernandez made several rotations for their European opener against Viktoria Plzen at Camp Nou, handing first starts of the season to Ansu Fati, Sergi Roberto and Franck Kessie. The former starts his first match under Xavi Hernandez and its the first time he has done so since November last year.

Alba has also returned to the starting line-up in place of Alejandro Balde for his first start since the opening matchday of La Liga.

That decision paid off for Xavi, as Kessie marked his first start with a goal.

It also makes it three assists for Jules Kounde in his last two games, following the two that he gave against his former club Sevilla at the weekend.

