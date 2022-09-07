Real Betis receive diagnosis on Nabil Fekir injury sustained against Real Madrid

Real Betis‘ chief concern during the last two seasons has been squad depth, with the finances biting away at their playing squad. Manuel Pellegrini so far has managed to remain competitive in three competitions with expert skill, but has received bad news on that front.

Star forward Nabil Fekir has been ruled out for a minimum of two weeks. The French international picked up an injury against Real Madrid last weekend after a Dani Carvajal challenge in the box and ended up being withdrawn.

According to Estadio Deportivo, Fekir will miss at least two weeks with a thigh issue. His injury will take him into the upcoming international break, which begins on the 19th of September.

During that period Fekir will miss four matches: HJK (A), Villarreal (H), Ludogorets (H) and Girona (H).

Their next fixture after the international break will be a trip to Celta Vigo on the second of October.

Fekir’s injury is a blow for Betis, particularly to be missing him against a direct rival like Villarreal. It may allow Pellegrini to blood new signing Luiz Henrique into the side though.