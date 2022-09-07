Predicted XI: Ansu Fati to return to Barcelona line-up against Viktoria Plzen

Barcelona are set to return to the Champions League this evening after a brief jaunt to the Europa League. On Wednesday evening at 21:00 CEST, the Blaugrana welcome Viktoria Plzen to Camp Nou.

Ahead of the match manager Xavi Hernandez admitted that there would be rotations for the match, which could see the likes of Franck Kessie earn his first start.

Sport predict that those rotations will be light though, with the major news being a first start under Xavi Hernandez for Ansu Fati. The young starlet is still being eased back into the fold and has not started a match since the sixth of November last year against Celta Vigo.

The central defenders would be rotated, with Gerard Pique and Andreas Christensen replacing Eric Garcia and Ronald Araujo. Frenkie de Jong could come in for Gavi too.

Mundo Deportivo have predicted a similar line-up, although with Sergi Roberto starting ahead of Pique and Raphinha instead of Ousmane Dembele.

If Kessie does miss out, it might lead to the Ivorian international questioning his place in the team as it seems like a prime opportunity to give him his chance.