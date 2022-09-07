Pep Guardiola backs Julen Lopetegui to lead Sevilla out of slump

Sevilla are in something of a crisis this season after their worst league start in 42 years. That was not helped by a 4-0 thumping at the hands of Manchester City on Tuesday night.

Los Nervionenses have just one point from their opening four La Liga games and have conceded 12 goals in those matches, leaving them just above the relegation zone.

Following the match against City, there were calls for the resignation of President Jose Castro, let alone manager Julen Lopetegui. Not least from ex-Sevilla President Jose Maria del Nido, who blamed Sevilla fans for re-electing his political rival.

However Lopetegui’s opponent last night, Pep Guardiola, has called for patience with the Basque manager. Speaking to Marca after the match last night, Guardiola had this to say.

“I continue to have the same opinion of Lopetegui, before and after the match. We all have good and bad moments in our careers.”

“We are very good friends and he has shown it through his work during his career. I send him strength, I hope they trust [in him] because sooner or later they will come out of it.”

As Guardiola says, he and Lopetegui are friends, which somewhat waters down his faith.

Lopetegui is quickly running out of time to turn things around though. Defeat to Espanyol at the weekend may well be the final nail in his coffin.