Barcelona had a considerable amount of business to do this summer and although most of the European transfer windows have come to an end, the Blaugrana are still tying up some loose ends.

Including loans and players who were on loan but have lest, Barcelona have already racked up 18 departures across the transfer window and it looks as if they will finish one shy of 20, with Miralem Pjanic almost out the door.

It had looked as if the Bosnian midfielder might stay at Barcelona this summer, but Pjanic is now in the UAE to sign with Sharjah FC.

Sport reference a RAC1 report that says Pjanic and Barcelona will rescind his contract before he does so, without any payment to the player. The former Juventus player had a further two years left on his deal but will receive no compensation, saving Barcelona many millions in wages.

The upshot is that a new contract for Gavi should be signed once Pjanic leaves. The young midfielder is still playing on his under 19 contract as Barcelona cannot currently register his new deal.