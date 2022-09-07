Karim Benzema diagnosis places him in serious doubt for Madrid derby

Real Madrid started off their Champions League defence in fine fashion, outlasting Celtic to secure a 3-0 victory. Eden Hazard was on fine form and even got on the scoresheet with his first Champions League goal from open play in five years.

That was only made possible by an injury to Karim Benzema though. The Frenchman limped off after half an hour, having pulled up during a fast break up the field.

Today Real Madrid released a statement with his diagnosis, which found a thigh issue.

“[Benzema] has been diagnosed with an injury to the semitendinosus tendon and a strain to the quadricep muscle in his right thigh. His recovery will continue to be assessed.”

While Los Blancos did not provide a recovery period, yet Relevo claim he will be out for two weeks. It would mean missing games against Mallorca, RB Leipzig and crucially the Madrid derby next weekend against Atletico Madrid.

Benzema se pierde el derbi por lesión. 📌 No estará contra Mallorca, Leipzig y Atlético de Madrid.

📌 Tampoco podrá ir con Francia al próximo parón de selecciones.

📌 La idea es que reaparezca contra Osasuna el 2 de octubre. ✍️ @JorgeCPicon pic.twitter.com/z5hj0hB2lg — Relevo (@relevo) September 7, 2022

Although Hazard performed well in his role, Carlo Ancelotti will certainly be concerned by the absence of his star forward. Real Madrid struggled in the few weeks he was not there last season, although the likes of Vinicius Junior and Rodrygo Goes have come on leaps and bounds.