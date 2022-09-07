Former Barcelona President Sandro Rosell saves women’s life in late night incident

Former Barcelona President Sandro Rosell is not the most popular figure in the city following a series of scandals over the years. He was involved in an incredibly good deed over the summer though.

Rosell, who presided over Barcelona from 2010 to 2014, was forced to resign over charges of fraud to do with Neymar Junior’s transfer from Santos to Barcelona. He also spent nearly two years in preventative custody on those charges, although he was eventually released.

According to Sique Rodriguez via Mundo Deportivo, he was involved in the saving of a life back in June though. Rosell was walking home alone after a party for the festival of San Joan on the 23rd of June late at night in the Sarria-Pedralbes area of Barcelona, about 30 minutes walk from Camp Nou.

He then came across a women on a bridge. Along with another passer by, Rosell helped talk down the lady, who was intending on jumping off the bridge, before calling the police and handing the matter to them.