Ex-Sevilla President calls for change of leadership at fiery Ramon Sanchez-Pizjuan

Just nine months ago, Sevilla were being hailed as one of the examples of modern football in terms of how to run a club. Now, Los Nervionenses find themselves in dire straits.
Sevilla are yet to win a game this season and have only drawn one of their matches against Real Valladolid. Being whistled off the pitch has become a common theme and those whistles have become increasingly high-pitched following a 3-0 loss to Barcelona at the weekend and a 4-0 defeat to Manchester City on Tuesday night.
The pressure is starting to mount not just on manager Julen Lopetegui, but also President Jose ‘Pepe’ Castro. Ex-President Jose Maria del Nido was caught on camera last night shouting ‘Resign Pepe Castro’ in the stadium, who was stood just several feet away in the stands.
Following that, del Nido continued his rage leaving the stadium, as caught on camera again.
👔 ⚪️🔴 José María del Nido, expresidente del Sevilla, a gritos en el Sánchez-Pizjuán tras el partido ante el City
😡 "La culpa es de ustedes" pic.twitter.com/LQZbPV68Fk
“The blame lies with [current president] Pepe Castro and you who vote for him. Get rid of him, I don’t control anything here,” told fans walking alongside him.
Obviously del Nido has a political interest in the matter and there are rumours that he might fancy himself as a replacement for Castro once more.
Even so, it’s a sign of the tension at the club that del Nido would deem it acceptable. Unless results change, one of Castro or Lopetegui will likely see themselves on the chopping block.