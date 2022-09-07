Diego Simeone sees improvements in Atletico Madrid despite shaky start

Atletico Madrid raised hopes and expectations in their first game of the season after a fluid and impressive performance against Getafe. Since, things have been a little less smooth.

Diego Simeone’s side have since recorded a narrow win against Valencia, a draw against Real Sociedad and a defeat at home to Villarreal. It leaves them already five points off the pace-setters Real Madrid.

Los Colchoneros will be hoping for a more comfortable Champions League group stage this year though, after a narrow victory in extremis against Porto saw them through to the knockout stages.

It is once again Porto that they face on the first matchday of the Champions League and speaking ahead of the match, Diego Simeone was positive about the development of his side.

“We are working well, beyond losing to Villarreal, the team was balanced and I see that we are growing, with more aggressive and intense intentions, with a speed of play, with a more dynamic pressure than last season. It depends on the footballers and we hope to be able to help them to get the best out of themselves.”

More specifically, he was asked about the pairing of Alvaro Morata and Joao Felix thereafter. Marca carried his words.

“We are working a lot better as a team and from their positionings they generate opportunities for the midfielders and the defensive line.”

Simeone and Atletico will be keen to start taking results though. This weekend they face Celta Vigo at home, following which they encounter a tricky run of Bayer Leverkusen, Real Madrid and Sevilla.