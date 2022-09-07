Barcelona set to break women’s transfer record for England midfielder

Barcelona are once again acquainted with big money singings and it appears they have one final big move in them.

According to Sport, the Blaugrana are set to smash the women’s transfer record by signing Keira Walsh from Manchester City. The England international, who won the Euros this July, will reportedly complete a €400k move. A figure that dwarfs the previous record transfer, Pernille Harder’s €250k switch from Wolfsburg to Chelsea in 2020.

Barcelona got to the Champions League final for a second consecutive year last season but struggled against Lyon in the final, succumbing to a 3-1 defeat. It appears they are intent on bringing in the final pieces of the puzzle, having signed Walsh’s England teammate Lucy Bronze from City this summer too.

It would allow coach Jonatan Giraldez to select both the Ballon d’Or winner in Alexia Putellas and the world’s most expensive player. That said, Putellas is set to be out until the early months of 2023 following an anterior cruciate ligament injury during the summer.