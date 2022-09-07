Barcelona open Champions League campaign with thrashing of Viktoria Plzen

Barcelona 5-1 Viktoria Plzen

Barcelona returned to the Champions League in perfect fashion, as they promised the Camp Nou to be both more entertaining and more competitive this time round.

Xavi Hernandez rotated his side for the visit of Viktoria Plzen, handing a first start to Franck Kessie. The Ivorian repaid him after just 14 minutes, heading home from a set-piece.

From then on it was the Robert Lewandowski show. Just past the half-hour mark, Sergi Roberto drove forward and gave the ball to Lewandowski on the edge of the box, who swiped the ball home.

Viktoria had caused the odd issue on the break and just before the break, a clipped cross found Jan Sykora’s head from close range. With more or less the last touch of the half though, Lewandowski restored the two-goal cushion. Superb work from Ousmane Dembele to win the ball back and then a cross to the back post found the Pole unmarked.

Ansu Fati was making his first start since November last year and he came off after about 65 minutes for Ferran Torres. Five minutes later Torres took the ball into his chest and laid Lewandowski off for his hat-trick. Another cool finish into the corner.

Dembele then came up with another assist, this time a terrific looping ball over the defence. It was Torres who nipped in, turned and volleyed with his left foot into the roof of the net. In the closing moments Pablo Torre also replaced Pedri for his senior debut.

A relaxed evening for Xavi and Barcelona. Although there were moments of lax defending, it is much harder to focus on them when five goals go in at the other end. Once again Dembele and Lewandowski proved why Xavi fought so hard for their signatures, the best players on the night.