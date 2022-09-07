Barcelona

Barcelona break transfer world record for English midfielder

Barcelona have confirmed the signing of Manchester City midfielder Keira Walsh.

The English midfielder has joined the Catalan club on a three-year deal, following in the footsteps of her international teammate Lucy Bronze.

Although Barcelona did not give a fee, multiple sources are reporting that the fee is over €400k, a transfer world record for the women’s game. It is a significant increase on the €250k paid for Pernille Harder back in 2020 when she joined Chelsea.

It shows that Barcelona Femeni remain intent on making it to the top of the women’s game in Europe once again. Winning the Champions League in 2021, the Blaugrana almost sealed a perfect season but were thwarted in the final by Lyon. The same team that defeated them in the 2019 final.

Walsh, who was a major part of the victorious England side in this summer’s European Championships, should further add to their strong midfield. At 25, she is also coming into the peak of her career.

