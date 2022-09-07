All the goals as Atletico Madrid pip Porto to dramatic three-goal stoppage time win

Atletico Madrid 2-1 Porto

Just about everyone was readying their opinion on how Atletico Madrid and Diego Simeone are being hampered by many of the same issues as last year. After all, they played an almost identical match to their home tie with Porto last year, which finished 0-0. Until stoppage time.

Atleti and Porto went to battle for much of this match and there was very little to separate them. Clear chances came at a premium, defending was the winner for most of it.

In fact, as the last ten minutes came around, it was Jan Oblak who had to come up big for Atleti in two moments. Koke did have a goal disallowed for offside, but Joao Mario had the clearest chance for the visitors.

Mehdi Taremi drove into the box just past the 80-minute mark, touched the ball around Axel Witsel and then went down. Only, without any contact from Witsel. A second yellow put Porto at a disadvantage for the closing stages.

Atleti did not look as if they would take advantage, until Angel Correa laid the ball across the box to Mario Hermoso of all people. His dummy worked a yard, his shot then looped off a Porto defender’s boot and over the goalkeeper. In the 92nd minute.

Yet barely three minutes later, Hermoso destroyed all good will towards him by handling the ball. Oblak got his fingertips to the ball, but couldn’t stop Matheus Uribe’s penalty from sneaking in.

90+1': Atletico 1-0 Porto

Still, Los Rojiblancos, screamed on by Diego Simeone, came forward. In the 111th minute, with the last kick off the ball, it paid off.

Who else but serial substitute Antoine Griezmann, once again on for the final half hour, nodded in at the back post to seal the win. Cue bedlam in the stands and not much better on the pitch. Simeone was nearly the first to congratulate Griezmann too.

A victory of fe, or faith, Atletico escape a hard test with three points. The same problems were still present for Simeone, but results and drama like that give you a lot more time and morale to solve them. Nobody at the Civitas Metropolitano gave the slightest jot about their deficiencies when the final whistle went.