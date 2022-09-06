Watch: Real Madrid race into two-goal lead through Vinicius Junior and Luka Modric

Real Madrid have opened their account in the Champions League after a quickfire double at Celtic Park.

Los Blancos could have had the lead through Eden Hazard in the first half after the Belgian miskicked a clear chance in the box. Hazard was only brought into the action around ten minutes before, as Carlo Ancelotti chose him to replace the ailing Karim Benzema. Their French talisman limped off on the half-hour mark with what looked like a muscle problem.

Just ten minutes into the second half however, Real Madrid had the lead. Uruguayan midfielder Fede Valverde was back on the right side for Real Madrid and charged down the flank after 55 minutes, then picking out a brilliant pass for Vinicius Junior. The Brazilian only had to apply the finish.

Clinical Vinicius Jr 🇧🇷 pic.twitter.com/mFYudRyqAU — DAZN Canada (@DAZN_CA) September 6, 2022

Just minutes later, Luka Modric was on the end of a break down field, sitting down a defender and then applying his own trademark finish with the outside of his boot. That leaves Ancelotti’s side sitting pretty with just 20 minutes remaining in the tie.

LUKA MODRIC LOVES AN OUTSIDE THE BOOT FINISH. 💥 HE TURNS 37 ON FRIDAY. 🍷 pic.twitter.com/NencrRXgOL — UCL on Paramount+ ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 6, 2022