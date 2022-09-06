Watch: Erling Haaland opens scoring for Manchester City against Sevilla

There were fears about how well Sevilla would be able to cope with the threat of Manchester City forward Erling Haaland. As it turns out, those fears were well-reasoned.

Last season Haaland scored four goals in two matches against Sevilla for Borussia Dortmund, as the Andalusian side struggled to cope with his power and directness. That was with their solid defensive pairing of Diego Carlos and Jules Kounde, but now Sevilla are without them too.

As a result, Julen Lopetegui has tried to plan around their defensive absences, which includes new signing Marcao. Lopetegui has instead started Sevilla Atletico central defender Jose Angel alongside Tanguy Nianzou to combat Haaland and City.

It took just 20 minutes for that plan to come undone however. The Norwegian striker pounced in the box to give City the lead. Already it appears an uphill task for Sevilla, who are still searching for their first win of the season.

HE IS INEVITABLE! 🤯 Erling Haaland finds the back of the net for Man City once again ✅#UCL pic.twitter.com/j797bedlDf — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) September 6, 2022

ERLING HAALAND IS INEVITABLE. HIS FIRST #UCL GOAL IN A MAN CITY SHIRT 🤖 pic.twitter.com/vnDzTWYxDl — UCL on Paramount+ ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 6, 2022