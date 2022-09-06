Watch: Eden Hazard scores to round off brilliant Real Madrid move

Real Madrid’s first Champions League tie of the season, which starts the defence of their crown, is following much the same pattern as the rest of their matches have this season. Los Blancos were very much in a game for the majority of the match, but eventually their firepower has proved too much.

Save for an exceptional comeback in the closing minutes from Celtic, it should be enough for three points in Glasgow. There were concerns early on for Carlo Ancelotti after Karim Benzema limped off.

Early in the second period Real Madrid took control though, opening the scoring first through Vinicius Junior after a brilliant assist from Fede Valverde. Luka Modric took less than four minutes to then double their lead, following an outside of the boot finish.

Eden Hazard, who had come on for Benzema, was involved in both of those goals and with about 15 minutes remaining, got on the scoresheet himself. After a 33-pass move, the Belgian was on hand to finish from close range.

Eden Hazard scores his first UCL goal from open play in 5 years. 👏 pic.twitter.com/tpwca3oaHt — UCL on Paramount+ ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 6, 2022