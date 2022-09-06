Sevilla whistled off after Manchester City thrashing to open Champions League

Sevilla 0-4 Manchester City

It was predicted to be a tricky evening for Sevilla in their Champions League opener and so it proved. A hammering at the hands of Manchester City will have done little to ease the pressure on manager Julen Lopetegui.

It took the visitors just 20 minutes to break Sevilla’s resistance, which was formed of a makeshift central defensive partnership of Tanguy Nianzou and Jose Angel. City nipped in behind the defence and the ball was pulled across for Erling Haaland to bundle the ball home at the far post.

The home side held out until nearly the hour-mark, but as they started to come forward, City exploited the spaces. Phil Foden finished from just inside the box, before his effort from outside the box was parried into the path of Haaland once again, who made no mistake.

ERLING HAALAND WITH THE GREATEST GOAL EVER. I HAVE NEVER SEEN ANYTHING LIKE THIS BEFORE 😳🤯 pic.twitter.com/jclhpICTCF — RonaldoFan7 (@ManUtdRonaldo7) September 6, 2022

ERLING HAALAND GETS HIS BRACE. 👀 His 12th goal in 8 games for Man City. 🤯 pic.twitter.com/HXZd7vYG1K — UCL on Paramount+ ⚽️ (@CBSSportsGolazo) September 6, 2022

Haaland would be withdrawn before he could complete his hat-trick. City did add their fourth on the stroke of the final whistle though, Ruben Dias tapping home a Joao Cancelo cross in stoppage time.

Thoroughly outclassed and lacking a cutting edge up front, Sevilla were once again booed off the pitch by their own fans. That is becoming a trend and while Lopetegui should not be judged on matches against the likes of City, the situation is increasingly becoming unsustainable.