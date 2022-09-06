Real Madrid outlast Celtic in opening group game amid injury fears

Celtic 0-3 Real Madrid

Real Madrid have started off the defence of their Champions League title in fine fashion after what ended up being a comfortable victory.

Celtic took the game to Real Madrid, feeding off an electric atmosphere in Glasgow and going toe-to-toe in midfield. It nearly paid dividends, with Callum McGregor hitting the post and Liel Abada missing a very presentable opportunity.

Los Blancos’ biggest worry was the fact that Karim Benzema limped off on the half-hour mark – a nervous wait for his diagnosis will ensue for both the club and fans. His replacement Eden Hazard missed their best chance of the first half, scuffing his shot in the six-yard box.

Daizen Maeda pardoned Real Madrid early in the second half and that was a let-off too far for Ange Postecoglou’s outfit. Shortly after Fede Valverde broke down the right side and teed up Vinicius Junior for the opener. Less than four minutes later, Luka Modric doubled the lead.

Now in cruise control, Los Blancos put together a 33-pass move, finished by Eden Hazard via Dani Carvajal. The Belgian was involved in all three goals and rounded off a good performance with his first Champions League goal from open play in five years.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side start with three points away from home, in what finished up being a good performance. However it will be a pyrrhic victory if Benzema is ruled out for any significant time.