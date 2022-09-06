Predicted XI: Antonio Rudiger to start for Real Madrid against Celtic

Real Madrid are back in Champions League action this evening as they begin their defence of their crown for the fourteenth time. Their opponents might not be able to boast the same resources, but Celtic should ensure an intimidating atmosphere to welcome them back.

Carlo Ancelotti told Marca ahead of the match that Real Madrid might be using some of their less regular players, although somewhat with tongue in cheek. The press on the Iberian peninsula are expecting a fairly strong line-up though.

Diario AS believe that Antonio Rudiger will come in for his third start of the season, while Lucas Vazquez could play at right-back. Outside of those changes, Real Madrid will field their ‘gala XI’ as the saying goes in Spanish.

Mundo Deportivo have Ancelotti making different rotations. They expect Rodrygo Goes to continue on the right side of attack, Fede Valverde to come into the middle of the park and David Alaba to move to left-back. Both AS and MD have Eduardo Camavinga being replaced by Toni Kroos from the weekend win against Real Betis.

The fact that neither can agree too closely on the line-up suggests that Ancelotti’s intentions are being kept close to his chest. The aggressive pairing of Rudiger and Eder Militao should be interesting to watch against a mobile Celtic attack though.