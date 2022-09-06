Miralem Pjanic set to arrive in UAE today ahead of Barcelona exit

Barcelona fans might be taking a few deep breaths now that a manic transfer window has finished, but the club are still working hard on exits.

It looked more than likely that Miralem Pjanic would be staying this summer after a promising preseason tour, leading to the exit of Nico Gonzalez on loan to Valencia.

However the situation appears to have changed in the final weeks of August. With Sergio Busquets suspended against Real Sociedad in Barcelona’s second match of the season, Pjanic was left on the bench in favour of Frenkie de Jong.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Pjanic is now on the verge of an exit. Initially there had been links to Al-Nassr, but now Sharjah FC have turned his head with a three year deal.

The Bosnian midfielder will today travel to the UAE in order to discuss the details with Sharjah and potentially sign a deal. This would be crucial for Barcelona in order to accommodate a new contract for starlet Gavi, who is currently still on his under 19s deal. If Pjanic leaves, Gavi’s fresh contract will be confirmed.

Although the new contract for Gavi is probably a priority for Barcelona, it does leave Barcelona a little shorter than expected in midfield. Franck Kessie, de Jong and Gavi will be the only natural senior options to partner starters Sergio Busquets and Pedri. That said, Xavi Hernandez can return Sergi Roberto to midfield or call on youngster Pablo Torre.