Kylian Mbappe calls Real Madrid his ‘home’ during PSG press conference

Kylian Mbappe’s decision to stay at Paris Saint-Germain sent shockwaves through the world of football in May. Such is the speed of football that it almost seems an afterthought when talking about the summer transfer window.

The French forward has been pointed in his remarks since though, never closing the door to a future move to Real Madrid. His current contract will expire with Mbappe still just 26 years of age and barring a turn in fortune, all of the world’s top clubs will be courting him again.

Speaking ahead of Paris Saint-Germain’s opening Champions League fixture against Juventus, Mbappe explained that he never expected to speak with French President Emmanuel Macron about his future, who told the PSG striker he was important for the country.

Once again though, Mbappe made eyes at Real Madrid, as covered by Mundo Deportivo.

“You never know what will happen. I have never been there but it seems as if it were my home, or something similar.”

It is quite the statement for a player to make about a different club. Rarely do players publicly address links to other clubs, let alone call them home.