Karim Benzema limps off in first half of Celtic-Real Madrid with apparent injury

Perhaps Real Madrid’s worst fear has occurred just half an hour into their new Champions League campaign – Karim Benzema has picked up an injury.

The French forward had scarcely been involved in their group stage opener at Celtic Park, but as Los Blancos tried to break up the pitch quickly, Benzema pulled up limping.

After trotting around gingerly for a couple of minutes, Benzema was eventually withdrawn with what appears to be a muscle problem. Eden Hazard replaced Benzema and has taken his position at the point of attack.

It should be noted that nobody is aware of how serious the injury is or not, it could well be precautionary measure to preserve their key forward.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti has been bullish on the idea of bringing in a fresh striker to back up Benzema, insisting the likes of Mariano Diaz, Eden Hazard and Rodrygo Goes could cover any absence. That theory may be about to be put to the test.