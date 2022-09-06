Inaki Williams receives first Ghana call-up six years after Spain debut

Inaki Williams appears set to make a second international debut, after receiving a call-up to the Ghanaian national team.

The Athletic Club forward first made his international debut back in 2016, playing 30 minutes in a friendly against Bosnia. However months ahead of the Qatar World Cup, Williams was asked if he would switch allegiances to the native country of his parents.

The Black Stars announced their squad for their friendlies against Brazil and Nicaragua in late September and manager Otto Addo has included Williams.

The Athletic Club forward was a regular in the Spanish youth international sides, but will now get the chance to go to the World Cup with Ghana.

This past weekend he managed to overcome an ankle sprain in order to make the starting line-up against Espanyol, continuing his record run of consecutive appearances. It takes his total to 237 appearances and interestingly, started six years ago, shortly before he made his Spain debut.