Eden Hazard once again struggling for minutes despite Carlo Ancelotti promises

Real Madrid chose not to reinforce their attack during the summer transfer window and after 13 goals in five games, it is hard to argue that they needed to.

However one of the key issues last season was the lack of a replacement for Karim Benzema, who has played every minute so far this season. He is the only player to do so along with goalkeeper Thibaut Courtois.

The suggestion was that Eden Hazard might be used as an alternative through the middle after some decent showings in preseason. Although it is early in the season, Hazard once again has been inconsequential both in terms of impact and minutes, as pointed out by Diario AS.

Manager Carlo Ancelotti had promised during preseason that Hazard would play more often this campaign but early signs suggest otherwise.

Hazard has so far played just twice in those five games for 39 minutes against Almeria and Celta Vigo, his most notable action a missed penalty at Balaidos.

Although there are hopes that Hazard can improve this season and provide Real Madrid with different style of forward off the bench, the body of evidence weighs against him.