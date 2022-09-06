Carlo Ancelotti rules out serious injury issue for Real Madrid talisman Karim Benzema

Real Madrid opened their European campaign with a 3-0 victory over Celtic on Tuesday night – there was one major concern after the match though.

Their hosts made life difficult for them in the first half, but Madridistas were far more worried about the fact that star striker Karim Benzema had limped off on the half-hour mark. The French striker pulled up while on the counter and after a couple of minutes walking around gingerly, came off for Eden Hazard.

Speaking to Mundo Deportivo after the match, manager Carlo Ancelotti calmed fears that it might keep Benzema out for a significant period of time.

“It seems as if it is nothing worrying but we have to wait until tomorrow. The first evaluation doesn’t seem like anything serious. We don’t know if it is a knee issue or if it is muscular.”

Hazard was excellent in Benzema’s absence, providing an assist for the second and scoring their third goal. He also gave the penultimate pass in Real Madrid’s opening goal.

Relying on Hazard to keep that form up is a risky game for Real Madrid to be playing though and Benzema’s fitness will have to be managed with extreme care, even if Ancelotti’s analysis is encouraging.