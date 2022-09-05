Watch: Luis Suarez scores incredible long-range effort in Uruguayan Clasico

Luis Suarez was perhaps hoping to remain in European football this summer, but he certainly seems to be enjoying himself back in his native Uruguay.

On Sunday night he was back in action in Uruguay’s biggest fixture of all between the nation’s two most successful sides: Nacional and Penarol.

Suarez had been in good form so far, scoring twice and assisting once in his opening four league matches in Uruguay. Naturally he was not to be left out of the action and he doubled Nacional’s lead against Penarol with a stunning long-range effort.

LUIS SUAREZ, EL PISTOLERO!

UN CRACK

GOLAZO

WHAT A GOAL

🇺🇾🔫🚀🇺🇾🔫🚀🇺🇾🔫🚀🇺🇾🔫🚀 pic.twitter.com/np2cIxAcME — Canal dos Gols (@canaldosgols) September 4, 2022

El Decano ran out 3-1 winners in the end and Suarez was on the pitch for the full 90 minutes, reprising his role as a striker for the big matches.

Now just two months away, Suarez will be hoping he can make an impact in what will surely be his final World Cup in Qatar. With the likes of Darwin Nunez and Edinson Cavani for competition, he might struggle for a starting spot, but having Suarez as an option off the bench will be a blessing for Diego Alonso.