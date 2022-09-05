Vinicius Junior sets Real Madrid target after Spanish naturalisation decision

Vinicius Junior is determined to become even more important for Real Madrid this season.

The Brazilian international netted an impressive return of 21 goals across league and European action in 2021/22 as Los Blancos secured a league and European double at the end of the campaign.

The 22-year-old has been granted Spanish citizenship today, after arriving in Madrid in 2018, and he will no longer occupy a non-EU spot in the first team squad.

💬 @vinijr en rueda de prensa. "Tenemos buenas sensaciones y confianza. Tenemos que defender bien nuestro título."#UCL pic.twitter.com/kXUMcMEuL5 — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) September 5, 2022

That change of status will not impact the transfer picture for Real Madrid until January, but the 22-year-old is ready to play a key role for Carlo Ancelotti in the months ahead.

“I am very happy to have won the Champions League, but we want to win another one”, as per reports from Marca.

“The coach told us we have to work to defend our title.

“I want to score more goals and give more assists, but my goal is to keep winning with the team.

“I’m 22, and I have to keep evolving. The club gives me everything so I can keep growing.”

Real Madrid kick off their Champions League defence in Glasgow tomorrow night with a Group F opener against Scottish champions Celtic.

Despite Ancelotti’s expected changes at Celtic Park, Vinicius Junior is set to keep his starting place against Ange Postecoglu’s hosts, after already netting three league goals so far in 2022/23.