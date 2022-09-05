Sevilla

Sevilla confirm squad plans for Manchester City clash

Sevilla boss Julen Lopetegui has confirmed a 24-man squad for their Champions League tie with Manchester City this week.

Lopetegui’s charges welcome defending Premier League champions to the Estadio Ramon Sanchez Pizjuan for their European opener this season.

However, the Andalucians have struggled for positivity on the domestic front in 2022/23, with just one point on the board from four league games, including a 3-0 defeat at home to rivals Barcelona last weekend.

Loeptegui is boosted by the return of key defender Karim Rekik, and he is expected to slot straight back into the hosts back line, in place of Fernando for the hosts.

Deadline day signing Adnan Januzaj has also been included by Lopetegui with Oliver Torres surprisingly omitted from their European squad list yesterday.

The two sides faced each other in the 2015/16 Champions League group stages, prior to Pep Guardiola’s arrival at the Etihad Stadium, with City winning both games.

