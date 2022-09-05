Robin Le Normand to miss Manchester United clash

Real Sociedad have been dealt a major injury blow ahead of their Europa League trip to Manchester United.

La Real kick off their European campaign with a visit to Old Trafford but key defender Robin Le Normand will miss out due to injury.

Le Normand completed 90 minutes in the 1-1 weekend La Liga draw with Atletico Madrid but a foot injury was confirmed today.

As per reports from Marca, the 25-year-old suffered a metatarsal stress fracture, and he will remain in Spain in to begin his rehabilitation programme in the coming days.

He is likely to miss Real Sociedad’s next four games in total with a return to action not expected until after the September international break.

Le Normand has started all four of La Real’s league games so far in 2022/23, with Aritz Elustondo the most likely candidate to fill in for him in Manchester, alongside Igor Zubeldia in central defence.