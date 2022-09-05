Real Valladolid snatch first La Liga win of 2022/23 against Almeria

Real Valladolid have secured a first La Liga win of 2022/23 thanks to a late 1-0 victory over Almeria.

Neither side have enjoyed a positive start to the domestic campaign, but it was the home side who grabbed their chanceto pick up a crucial three points, and edge themselves out of the drop zone.

The home side carved out the better chances in a scrappy first half with experienced midfielder Sergio Guardiola heading against the crossbar before the break.

Despite a string of misses after the restart, Juan José Rojo Martín’s side continued to press hard for a winner in the closing stages, as Israeli international Shon Weissman gambled on a long ball into the box to poke home the clincher in added time.

Shon Weissman wins it late on! 😱 A stoppage time goal that will seal a big three points for Real Valladolid and the delighted home fans 🟣⚪ pic.twitter.com/XVnNXDsAvx — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) September 5, 2022

Up next for Real Valladolid is a trip to rivals Girona in Friday night league action with Almeria playing host to in form Osasuna.

Images via Getty Images