Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos backs European Superleague to arrive in the coming years

The European Superleague has faded into the background of the football’s current topics, but three of the world’s biggest sides continue to be linked to it.
Their refusal to let go of the idea has become a source of comedy for some, yet Real Madrid, Barcelona and Juventus clearly have their reasons for hanging on.
Asked about the issue in a recent interview with OMS, Real Madrid’s Toni Kroos was typically honest. Marca carried his answer.
“Never contradict your own President,” he began laughing.
“It is obvious that the idea existed and still exists. It should have been in place a long time ago, I think it will take a while to put it into place and I probably won’t see it as an active player. My opinion is that I continue to believe it will happen, but I cannot say when.”
Many believed the Superleague to have been defeated but there is still one key dynamic in its favour, the major European clubs are keen to control the money rather than UEFA.
However where perhaps there was a more of a motive for Premier League clubs to join a Superleague, the widening gap between them and the rest of Europe financially may make it a less interesting prospect. In addition, the change in format in the Champions League next year brings it closer to what a Superleague would have looked like.
Whats really comic is the fact that gullible people still belive that they are standing on the side of “football” when UEFA in fact is only protecting their economical interests.
The corrupt (pardon the redundancy) journalists will in accordance with their common practice, always side with those who pay them to think. That is not a surprise keeping in mind whats been going on lately in world.
Im surprised that more ordinary people arent seeing through the charade. Or perhaps they are, but arent allowed to voice their opinion.
Its perfectly possible for more competitions to coexist parallelly with those already there. The ultra corrupt UEFA somehow made it as an attack on football when in reality, its all about an attack on their funds – and they dont like it. For on ordinary fan, who wouldnt want to see more games of top quality?