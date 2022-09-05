Real Madrid name unchanged squad for Celtic trip

Real Madrid will take an unchanged match day squad to Glasgow for their Champions League opener against Celtic.

The defending European champions face an intriguing group stage start this week at Celtic Park as they aim to build on a 100% La Liga record so far this season.

Carlo Ancelotti’s side racked up their fourth straight league win in weekend action with a 2-1 victory over Real Betis in the Spanish capital.

The veteran Italian coach has named the same 22 players included against Los Verdiblancos for the trip to Scotland.

The squad are due to fly out from Madrid tomorrow before training at the home of the Scottish champions the night before facing them on September 6.

Ancelotti is expected to rotate some of the starting XI which overcame Real Betis, with Antonio Rudiger and Toni Kroos potentially amongst the changes, to come into the team to face Ange Postecoglu’s hosts on the night.