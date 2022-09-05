Pep Guardiola issues Erling Haaland Champions League warning

Manchester City boss Pep Guardiola has warned his side cannot rely on Erling Haaland to fire them to Champions League glory.

Haaland completed a £51.2m deal to bring the Norwegian international to the Etihad Stadium from Borussia Dortmund in June.

The 22-year-old has hit the ground running in his first weeks at City, with 10 Premier League goals in six games, so far this season.

City kick off their European campaign away at Sevilla in Group G tomorrow as Guardiola aims to secure his first European title in England in 2023.

However, the Catalan coach claimed his squad cannot become too focused on Haaland in the coming months, despite his record of 23 Champions League goals in the last three seasons.

“If we rely all on Erling’s shoulders we don’t win the Champions League”, as per reports from BBC Sport.

“I understand everyone talks about Erling, but I have three, four, five new players, and it’s important they all settle.

“We don’t win just because of Erling and we don’t lose just because of Erling. He has special quality and solve some problems.”

Guardiola also confirmed defensive pair Kyle Walker and John Stones have both remained in Manchester due to injuries for the England international duo.

Sevilla have struggled so far in 2022/23, with just one point picked up from four league games, including a 3-0 defeat at home to rivals Barcelona last weekend.