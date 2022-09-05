Paul Pogba admits to contracting witch doctor following revelations from brother

If it was not sufficient injury to be ruled out for multiple months, Paul Pogba has had added insult to the start of the season following a number of revelations from his brother Mathias.

According to the ex-Partick Thistle forward, Paul has been using a witch doctor in order to prevent himself from getting injured and supposedly also to wish injury upon French national team colleague Kylian Mbappe. The Paris Saint-Germain forward seemingly phoned Pogba for an explanation.

The latest twist in the story is that the Juventus midfielder has indeed admitted to contracting a witch doctor, as per France Info via Diario AS. However that was only to increase the potential power of a charity helping children in Africa, rather than to carry out ill on Mbappe.

Currently French authorities are investigating a case of extorsion with Paul Pogba as the victim, who claims that Mathias is working under the influence of the racketeers.