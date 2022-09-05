Marc-Andre ter Stegen returning to best form after strong Barcelona start

Barcelona have overcome a shaky first match of the season to win their following three matches on the bounce. In those three fixtures, the Blaugrana have scored 11 goals and conceded just once.

That does not mean to say they have been perfect defensively either. Part of the reason for their defensive solidity is the improved form of Marc-Andre ter Stegen.

The German goalkeeper was coming under heavy criticism last season, but has turned things around in recent months. On Saturday night against Sevilla, he was once again crucial in the early stages of the match to maintain parity. According to Opta, ter Stegen recovered the ball on eight occasion, the second-highest figure amongst the Barcelona team. Additionally, he gave 30 passes during the match, the fifth-highest for his side.

Some were even asking him to be sold or dropped, yet now the likes of Sport and Mundo Deportivo are writing opinion pieces singing his praises.

Speaking to Sport in the aftermath of the Sevilla tie, ter Stegen was full of praise for his manager Xavi Hernandez.

“He has a very clear idea and we have not been doing it like that for years. He has recovered what we wanted. He is doing spectacularly. We fight for the teammate beside us and for the whole team.”

On a more personal level, he credited some of the overall adjustments as an aid to his form.

“2022 has been a good year, with good feelings. A lot of things have changed, that influences the defensive work and helps me.”

If Barcelona do have the strongest version of ter Stegen back, it could be transformational for them. During their last Champions League victory, his form was a big part of their triumph.