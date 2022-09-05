Guadalupe Porras to make history in Champions League in first for Spanish women

The Champions League is back this week and already history is set to be made for Spain.

As informed by Relevo, Guadalupe Porras will make history this week as she becomes the first Spanish female ever to be part of a Champions League refereeing team when Liverpool take on Napoli on Wednesday at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

Porras is part of Carlos del Cerro Grande’s four-person team for the match, where generally she runs the line.

It is part of a relatively rapid rise for Porras, who first started taking part in La Liga matches in 2019. This summer she was also part of a Spanish refereeing team that officiated during the women’s Euros.

It represents an important step forward for equality in Spanish football, where often standards have fallen considerably behind others. The likes of Germany made Bibiana Steinhaus-Webb her debut as the principal referee in the Bundesliga in the 2017-18 season.