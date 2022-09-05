Diego Costa offered Wolves deal until 2023

Diego Costa is set to be offered a short term deal to join Premier League side Wolves.

The former Spanish international has been available as a free agent following his exit from Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro at the start of 2022.

The former La Roja star has been linked with a possible move back to Spain, alongside offers in Turkey, Saudi Arabia and England.

The 33-year-old was in talks over a potential comeback to former club Rayo Vallecano but no deal materialised.

According to reports from BBC Sport, Wolves have reached out to Costa’s representatives to arrange a trial, with The Athletic updating that rumour, to confirm a medical and a one-year contract on offer until the end of the 2022/23 campaign.

Bruno Lage confirmed Sasa Kalajdzic suffered a serious knee injury, on his club debut last weekend, with Raul Jimenez set for a spell on the sidelines due to a groin problem.