Carlo Ancelotti happy with Real Madrid’s Champions League ‘underdog’ tag

Real Madrid boss Carlo Ancelotti offered a typically calm answer when asked about their chances in the 2022/23 Champions League.

The veteran Italian coach enjoyed a fantastic return to Madrid last season with a domestic and European double secured at the back end of 2021/22.

However, despite heading into their continental title defence on the back of a 100% record from four league games so far this season, Ancelotti is playing it cool over his expectations.

Los Blancos have arrived in Glasgow ahead of their Group F opener against Celtic tomorrow night and Ancelotti is happy not to be included in the competition’s favourites list.

💬 @MrAncelotti: "Estamos preparados, conocemos al rival y estamos listos para empezar bien la fase de grupos". #UCL pic.twitter.com/56sfqbYNSC — Real Madrid C.F. (@realmadrid) September 5, 2022

“I’m not surprised (not to be named as a favourite), I see it as a good sign”, as per reports from Marca.

“Last year we had even fewer chances to win it, based on statistics, this year we have a little more.

“Like last year, we’re going to compete until the end, and I hope that includes the final.”

Ancelotti also warned his players over complacency against Ange Postecoglu’s Scottish champions with the memory of losing to Moldovan minnows Sheriff Tiraspol in his mind from last season.

Despite naming an unchanged match day squad from the weekend 2-1 win over Real Betis, Ancelotti is expected to rotate his starting side at Celtic Park.