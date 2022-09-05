Barcelona

Barcelona wonderkid Lamine Yamal trains with first team at just 15 years of age

Barcelona have just had a summer of star signings, but excitement is rising among those close to the La Masia academy in the hope that they might have their next star in their sights.

On Sunday, 15-year-old Lamine Yamal was called up to train with Barcelona’s first team. Currently playing with their Juvenil A team (under 19s), Lamal has been impressing of late and Xavi Hernandez is amongst his admirers.

Mundo Deportivo say that Yamal is La Masia’s greatest talent in Xavi’s eyes. Playing as a right winger who cuts inside on his left, Yamal has been capped four times for Spain’s under 16 side, scoring once.

While there is little necessity nor suggestion that Lamal will be making the jump to the first team this season, it is not out of the question that he will be seen at Camp Nou before too long. Both Ansu Fati and Gavi made the jump more or less from Juvenil A to the senior side without much game time for Barcelona Atletic.

Posted by

Tags Barcelona Lamine Yamal Xavi Hernandez

3 Comments

Add a Comment

  1. I love the method xavi using now for barcelona and my own dream is that i want to become a player and play for barcelona but no one to help me to reach there

    Reply

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

La Liga - Club News