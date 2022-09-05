Barcelona plan Champions League rotations against Viktoria Plzen

Barcelona boss Xavi is set to rotate his starting options for their Champions League clash with Viktoria Plzen in midweek.

La Blaugrana kick off their European campaign at home to the Czech First League champions at the Camp Nou on September 7.

Xavi’s charges are unbeaten in domestic action so far in 2022/23 with 10 points picked up from four league games in the opening weeks of the season.

However, the incoming demands of a packed pre-World Cup schedule will place more demands on his star players, and the former midfielder will rest certain names for this game.

According to reports from Mundo Deportivo, Xavi has earmarked central defensive duo Eric Garcia and Ronald Araujo for a break, after the pair started in the back line in all four matches.

Midfield pair Ousmane Dembele and Gavi will also be handed a breather, after an ever present start, with four fresh faces brought into a rejigged XI.