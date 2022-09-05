Barcelona insert salary reduction clause into contracts for marketing events

Barcelona have come from a fast and loose financial culture under former President Josep Maria Bartomeu, yet the last two years have left no stones unturned in their bid to improve the club’s finances.

Bartomeu was notorious for caving into player’s demands, creating a norm of allowing generous bonuses. Now Barcelona are looking to go the other way under Joan Laporta.

According to Sport, Barcelona will punish players with a 10% salary reduction if they do not attend promotional events. Should they miss three events throughout the season, then that clause will be applied.

There is also regulation for players on social media use while they are supposed to be on duty, although no details have been given on what they are. If training, ahead of and during matches, or at club camps, restrictions have been inserted into players’ contracts.

As much as being more financially responsible, Barcelona have spent the last eighteen months trying to reinstall discipline at the club. While he strayed away from the word discipline itself, manager Xavi Hernandez highlighted the importance of standards during his first press conference.