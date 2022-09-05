Barcelona confident of sealing Gavi renewal in spite of delay

Barcelona remain confident that they will be able to renew the contract of young star Gavi.

The teenage midfielder burst onto the scene last season and has been keeping Frenkie de Jong out of the starting line-up so far this season, but remains on the same contract as he had as an academy player.

The likes of Liverpool and Bayern Munich had shown interest earlier in the summer but the latest noises coming out of Catalonia were that a deal was done to tie down Gavi for the forseeable.

Speaking to Caught Offside, Italian transfer guru Fabrizio Romano believes that there is little chance of that changing.

“One of the biggest young talents in Europe, there is speculation doing the rounds again that Gavi is attracting interest, this time from Bayern Munich, while his name has also been mentioned alongside Liverpool in the past.”

“So far, my understanding is that no club has been in negotiations for Gavi because Barcelona consider him a key player for the present and the future.

“For some time there has been an advanced negotiation for his new contract and Barca are optimistic, they consider it a matter of time.”

Previously the narrative had been that the Blaugrana were waiting until Gavi turned 18 so that they could lock him into a longer deal, however that milestone has passed.

Given their struggles to register players this summer, it is worth asking whether Barcelona have space in their salary limit to significantly increase his wages. Equally it could simply be due to the fact that the technical department were focused on other matters during a busy transfer window.