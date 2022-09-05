Atletico Madrid rejected deadline day Premier League offer for Geoffrey Kondogbia

Atletico Madrid midfielder Geoffrey Kondogbia missed out on a transfer deadline day move to Aston Villa.

The Premier League side reportedly made a last minute move to sign the Central African Republic international due his lack of first team opportunities in Madrid.

As per reports from Marca, Villa reached out to Kondogbia’s representatives in the final hours of the transfer window, but an agreement could not be reached.

Kondogbia has made just one La Liga start in 2022/23 but Diego Simeone was keen to retain the 29-year-old as an experienced squad option.

Simeone is facing a injury crisis ahead of their Champions League opener against Porto in midweek action with Kondogbia set to play an increased role in his plans in the coming weeks.

However, he could move on in the January transfer window, if a fresh offer is received in the Spanish capital, with an asking price set at £15m.