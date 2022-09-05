Atletico Madrid confirm Jan Oblak injury update

Atletico Madrid have received a positive update on Jan Oblak’s injury situation.

Diego Simeone could be reduced to just 16 fit first team players ahead of their opening Champions League clash with Porto in midweek.

Atletico were held to a 1-1 La Liga draw against Real Sociedad in weekend action, as they geared up for a European return, but Oblak was forced off in the closing stages of the contest with La Real.

Deputy stopper Ivo Grbic is expected set fill in for him against the Portuguese giants, however, Oblak’s absence is not expected to be longer than a week.

As per reports from Diario AS, Oblak only suffered bruising after accidentally colliding with teammate Reinildo Mandava, but a serious injury has been ruled out.

Oblak will sit out against Porto but the Atletico medical team are confident he will be fit in time to face Celta Vigo in domestic action on September 10.