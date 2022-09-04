Villarreal cruise to Elche derby win

Villarreal made light work of neighbours Elche in a 4-0 derby win at the Estadio de la Ceramica.

The Yellow Submarine maintain their unbeaten start to the La Liga season, with 10 points on the board after four games, to move up to third in the table.

Elche goal keeper Edgar Badia kept the visitors in the contest in the early stages, with a string of saves, before Gerard Moreno eventually poked Villarreal in front, after his initial effort was blocked.

Gerard Moreno is on the scoresheet once again for Villarreal! 🟡 Tough luck for Edgar Badia after a sensational first save 🖐️ pic.twitter.com/yF698ERfq3 — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) September 4, 2022

That opened the floodgates for the home side before the break, as Giovani Lo Celso calmly tapped home Nicolas Jackson.

Despite taking their foot off the gas in the second 45, Villarreal produced a a final flourish in the closing moments, as Francis Coquelin and Jose Luis Morales wrapped up the win.

El Comandante knows all about scoring goals at the Ciudad de Valencia! 🔥 Jose Luis Morales makes it 4-0 in stoppage time to put the icing on the cake of an outstanding Villarreal performance 🟡 pic.twitter.com/iGio2ez26v — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) September 4, 2022

Villarreal kick off their Europa Conference League campaign against Lech Poznan in midweek with Elche hosting Athletic Club next weekend.

