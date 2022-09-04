Valencia hammer Getafe 5-1 in controversial style

Valencia sealed a 5-1 win over Getafe at the Estadio Mestalla despite both sides ending the game with 10 men.

Los Che hit the ground running on a hot night on the Spanish east coast with three quickfire goals inside the first 15 minutes.

Toni Lato popped up on the edge of the box to slam them in front, before Atletico Madrid loanee Samuel Lino and Samu Castillejo scored less than a minute apart, following Getafe’s defensive meltdown.

And that's another beauty from Valencia! 🦇 Samuel Lino gets his first goal for the club with a brilliant volley 😍 pic.twitter.com/YdAM2c5u3M — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) September 4, 2022

With the contest effectively over, Valencia took their time to come alive in the second period, with Barcelona loan star Nico Gonzalez nodding home his first Los Che goal and Hugo Duro hammering home a superb fifth.

5 star Valencia! ⭐⭐⭐⭐⭐ Hugo Duro adds another for Gennaro Gattuso's side 🦇 pic.twitter.com/oGEQhvFyR8 — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) September 4, 2022

Gaston Alvarez eventually netted a late consolation for Getafe, as the yellow card count continued to rise for both sides, with Ilaix Moriba and Mauro Arambarri dismissed for second bookings.

Up next for Valencia is a trip to Rayo Vallecano next weekend with Getafe hosting Real Sociedad.

Images via Getty Images