Sevilla “paying the price for difficult summer” as impressive project starts to unravel

Julen Lopetgui’s project at Sevilla has been really impressive. He had to recover his reputation as a top coach, and the club needed to dig themselves out of a bad period, and both have achieved that.

But all good things come to an end, and this season looks like it could be the moment that the productive relationship comes to an end.

Last night they started brightly against Barcelona, and could easily have scored the opener, but before long they were behind and by the end of the game they were struggling to keep up.

Lopetegui’s words after the defeat revealed that he’s not too happy with things either.

In quotes picked up by Marca he said his team were “paying the price for a difficult summer,” and we fear that he might be the one to be the next to pay the price unless the group can get back to where they were 18 months ago.

Let’s not rule out a turnaround from a top coach and a top sporting director however.