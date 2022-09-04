Real Sociedad signing’s dream debut

Umar Sadiq had the dream debut for Real Sociedad last night, scoring the equaliser and almost adding the winner too.

He’s a menace to any back line, and even Atletico Madrid’s experienced back line struggled with his movement and strength.

The Nigerian forward was called offside after he took a touch and chipped Jan Oblak, a beautiful finish that would have made it 2-1. You can see all the action from the game in the clip here, including his towering header for the opener and the disallowed second.

Even without that cherry on top, his impressive form continued at his new club. A strong spell at Almeria saw plenty of goals, and there are hopes the flow will continue in the Basque Country, and the huge gap left by Aleksandr Isak may have found a player capable of filling it.

Their scouting network has kept them competitive over the years, and they spent big money on Sadiq by their standards.