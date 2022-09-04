Pablo Torre included in Barcelona Champions League squad

Barcelona have confirmed their final squad for the 2022/23 Champions League with teenage star Pablo Torre included in it.

La Blaugrana have updated their European panel following a busy end to the transfer window.

Torre was previously linked with a season long loan return back at former club Racing Santander last month, however, the club opted to retain him.

To facilitate a string of transfer arrivals, Torre was registered as a Barcelona B player for the new season, to remove his wage from the first team list.

However, despite the change in squad status on a domestic level, Torre is still available to feature for the first team in league and continental action.

Deadline day signings Hector Bellerin and Marcos Alonso are included despite not being registered in time to feature in the 3-0 league win over Sevilla.

Barcelona kick off their Champions League journey at the Camp Nou against Viktoria Plzen on September 7.