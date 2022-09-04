Osasuna continue impressive run with Rayo Vallecano win

Osasuna kept up their strong start to the 2022/23 La Liga season with a 2-1 win at home to Rayo Vallecano.

Jagoba Arrasate’s side end the weekend as fifth in the table with three crucial points in Pamplona thanks to a late winner on home soil.

The hosts missed a massive chance to take the lead early on, in a poor first half, as Moi Gomez wasted a clear cut one-on-one opportunity.

However, they stepped up a gear after the restart, as Aimar Oroz burst into the box to tap the home side in front from close range.

Osasuna's strong start to the season continues! 🔴 A casual sidefoot finish from Aimar Oroz finds the bottom corner 👏 pic.twitter.com/hJVToTM6jW — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) September 4, 2022

Rayo looked set to disrupt that positivity, as Florian Lejeune’s deflected leveller hauled them back into the contest, before Osasuna had the last word, with Ruben Garcia prodding home in the final minute.

Big celebrations at El Sadar! 🙌 An 89th minute goal from Ruben Garcia has Osasuna back in front 🔴 pic.twitter.com/qOdJ0MvFBJ — Premier Sports (@PremierSportsTV) September 4, 2022

Arrasate’s Osasuna now travel to Almeria in their next league outing with Rayo playing host to Valencia in Madrid next weekend.

